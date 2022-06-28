Armed and dangerous Tennessee escapee found in north Alabama

article

An inmate, who absconded law enforcement officers in the Chattanooga area and has a history of escaping from jail, is now back behind bars. Authorities said he was taken into custody Monday evening after a brief chase.

Johnny Lewis Payne, who originally escaped from the Elba Community Base Facility in Coffee County, Alabama earlier this month, went on the run for a second time on June 18. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Lewis escaped as he was being transferred. He was being taken from the Marion County Jail to the Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute.

Lewis, who is serving 20 years for receiving stolen property, was found with a small amount of liquid believed to be "meth oil" and a small caliber handgun when he was found earlier this month.

He also had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a contempt of court charge.

Johnny Lewis Payne (Madison County Sheriff's Office)

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation posted Payne to their top ten most wanted list on Friday and was offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to his capture.

Law enforcement caught up with him around 8 p.m. at a rural home in Madison County, Alabama where he had been hiding out. A brief vehicle chase followed lasting just a few minutes before investigators said he lost control and wrecked.

Payne was successfully taken into custody.