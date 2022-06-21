Armed and dangerous man on the run after escaping Tennessee facilities multiple times this month

article

An inmate with a history of escaping from jail has once again absconded law enforcement officers in the Chattanooga area. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Johnny Lewis Payne, who originally escaped from a Coffee County, Tennessee facility earlier this month, is again on the run. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Lewis escaped on Saturday as he was being transferred from the Marion County Jail to the Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute.

Lewis, who is serving 20 years for receiving stolen property, was found with a small amount of liquid believed to be "meth oil" and a small caliber handgun when he was found earlier this month.

He also has an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a contempt of court charge.

Marion County Sheriff Ronnie "Bo" Burnette told Newschannel9 he was not sure where Payne was at the time.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.