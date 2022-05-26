Johnny Depp Trial: Amber Heard could take stand again; closing arguments expected Friday

Jurors in the Johnny Depp trial could hear from Amber Heard once again on Thursday as the $50 million defamation case is set to come to an end soon.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

British supermodel Kate Moss, the ex-girlfriend of Johnny Depp, testified Wednesday and addressed the infamous staircase rumor that claimed Depp pushed her down a flight of stairs during an incident while the two were dating.

"No. He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs," Moss answered when asked if Depp was responsible for the incident.

READ MORE: Johnny Depp Trial: Why Kate Moss testimony on staircase incident is significant

Depp also took the stand on Wednesday for the second time, calling Heard’s accusations of sexual and physical abuse "insane."

"Ridiculous, humiliating, ludicrous, painful, savage, unbelievably brutal, cruel, and all false," Depp said when asked about his reaction to hearing Heard’s allegations when she testified earlier in the trial.

Depp was testifying Wednesday as a rebuttal witness — both he and Heard each testified extensively earlier in the trial.

He concluded his testimony with a final denial of the allegations.

"I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse, all these outlandish, outrageous stories of me committing these things," he said. "And living with it for six years, and waiting to be able to bring the truth out."

READ MORE: Johnny Depp Trial: Depp calls Heard allegations 'insane' hours after Kate Moss testifies on staircase rumor

Both sides are expected to present their final witnesses Thursday, with closing arguments expected Friday.

The final week of the trial began with a hand surgeon's testimony that Depp could not have lost the tip of his middle finger the way he told jurors it happened. Surgeon Richard Moore testified about the severed finger as jurors saw gruesome photos of the injury.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

Also on Monday, a psychiatrist testified that Depp's behavior fits the pattern of a person whose drug and alcohol abuse contributes to domestic violence.