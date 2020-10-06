John Hagee, prominent megachurch pastor, diagnosed with COVID-19

Prominent megachurch pastor and conservative activist John Hagee has been diagnosed with COVID-19, his son announced during services at the Texas church his father founded.

The 80-year-old pastor received the diagnosis Friday and was recovering after the illness was detected early, Matt Hagee said during Sunday morning services at Cornerstone Church in San Antonio.

John Hagee founded a ministry that the church says now has 22,000 members. His sermons are broadcast throughout the United States and Canada and livestreamed online.

John Hagee has been a committed supporter of Israel, founding Christians United for Israel. He also is a stalwart backer of President Donald Trump, who with first lady Melania Trump also has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Trump was discharged Monday from Walter Reed Military Medical Center and returned to the White House, where his doctors said he would continue receiving treatment.

On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted that he was praying for a fast recovery for John Hagee.

“Israel has no better friend,” Netanyahu said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.