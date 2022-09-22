Cobb County man arrested for bestiality, posting child porn to Snapchat

article

Investigators say 41-year-old Cobb County man was arrested for sharing graphic sexual images of children with animals.

John Fordham was charged with bestiality, sexual exploitation of a child, and distribution of child pornography.

According to a warrant, the investigators came across the Snapchat account in January. The email and phone number associated with that account led investigators to Fordham.

The warrant states the images shared on the account depicted underage girls engaged in sexual acts with dogs. During a search of his Marietta Crossing apartment, investigators say they found those images on his hard drive.

The warrant also states there were at least four videos found on a flash drive showing Fordham engaging in sexual activity with a dog.

Fordham was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.