John Creek police go pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - Johns Creek police officers will drive some decked out vehicles for the month of October.
The vehicles are pink to promote Breast Cancer Awareness Month and to honor those affected by the disease.
The department debuted the decorated vehicles on Tuesday morning at City Hall.
Police officials said a visible and noticeable change like this can help spread awareness, inspire hope, and promote early detection, education, and support services in the community.
