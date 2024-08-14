John Cena hits the 'Jackpot!' in Atlanta

Superstar actor and wrestler John Cena is spending a lot of time in Atlanta lately.

Along with currently shooting the second season of the series "Peacemaker" in town, Cena’s latest release — the Prime Video action-comedy "Jackpot!" — was also lensed in Atlanta.

"I’m grateful to the city of Atlanta — certainly for providing us a backdrop for 'Jackpot!' — but I've been here many times," Cena says. "There's a lot of entertainment; Atlanta loves entertainment and the industry. I'm very grateful for that."

"Jackpot!" stars Cena as a "lottery protection agent," working overtime to keep Awkwafina alive…in a society where the general public can legally kill lottery winners and keep the money for themselves! Although the movie takes place in Los Angeles, viewers will recognize a few Atlanta locations.

"I loved it," says director Paul Feig of filming in Georgia. "It was my first time shooting in Atlanta, and I loved it so much I want to come back there and do another movie. It was just a blast."

Adds Awkwafina, "I love Atlanta. It's probably my third film that I've done there, and going back there is like seeing an old friend. I was staying in Cabbagetown, I passed by the old Jimmy John's I used to go to all the time. The food there is so good, the people are amazing, you’ve got everything you need in Atlanta."

"Jackpot!" begins streaming Thursday, Aug. 15 exclusively on Prime Video.