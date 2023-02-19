Jimmy Carter: Maranatha Baptist Church holds Sunday school service with special lesson

Former President Jimmy Carter is on the hearts and minds of people around the world praying for peace and comfort for him and his family.

Members of his church congregation came together at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga. for Sunday school service, where Carter proudly taught a class for decades. Visitors would come from around the country just to learn under him.

This Sunday, just a day after The Carter Center announced the nation's longest-living president was going to have at-home hospice for the remainder of his life, the congregation showed love and support in their own way. The topic for this Sunday school lesson was ‘Legacy’.

"I just want to read one of Jimmy's quotes because when I saw this was on legacy, I thought this is going to be really hard," said Kim Fuller, Carter's niece.

Kim now leads the same Sunday school class that her uncle taught for decades.

"My faith demands that I do whatever I can, wherever I am, for as long as I can with whatever I have to try to make a difference," said 39th U.S. President Jimmy Carter.

One church member, Jan Williams, said she has known the Carter family for decades.

"He was a great governor and a fantastic president," Williams said.



Williams became a close family friend. She moved to Washington, D.C. to help oversee Amy Carter's educational instruction during her father's time in office.

"I don't think we will have another president like him," Williams said. "He really cared. He loved from his heart. People wanted to be like him after they came here, especially to hear him teach."