Jimmy Carter Christmas ornament now available at Georgia stores

The White House is honoring former President Jimmy Carter this Christmas with his own ornament, and Georgians can get their own for their tree.

The ornament is in the shape of an anchor, a symbol of hope that also represents Carter's service in the U.S. Navy.

It also features historic moments from Carter's life and presidency and comes with a keepsake box and illustrated booklet on Carter's presidency.

"It is a great honor to offer the Official 2024 White House Christmas Ornament at Home Depot stores for the first time in Georgia," said Stewart McLaurin, president of the White House Historical Association. "This year we pay tribute to President Jimmy Carter’s remarkable life and enduring legacy as he continues to be a fixture in our country’s ongoing history."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The White House Historical Association, Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum/NARA)

Shoppers can find the ornament at around 60 Home Depot stores across Georgia and in the Washington, D.C. area.

You can also buy the ornament on The Home Depot's website.