Jimmy Carter turns 99: Georgians flock to Plains to celebrate

Former President Jimmy Carter has lived longer than any other American president. On his 99th birthday Sunday, he stretched that lead with another lap around the sun.

He marked the moment quietly at home in Plains as Georgians flocked to the community to honor him.

Sunday’s service at Marantha Baptist Church included a lot more than just prayer. The congregation gathered to wish its most well-known member a happy 99th birthday.

"In some way, I'd like to think that President Carter heard my voice, honoring him, honoring his legacy," said Maryanne Padilla who drove in for the service.

She made the pilgrimage from Atlanta. She told FOX 5 she had never been to the church before, but knew she had to be here for his birthday.

"It's full circle for me. He is our own personal prince of peace," she said.

Former President Carter didn’t make a public appearance Sunday. Instead, he stayed at home surrounded by loved ones who came in to celebrate.

"He’s just very happy that they're all here," said Carter's niece, Kim Fuller.

It's been more than seven months since the former president entered hospice care. His wife, Rosalynn, was later diagnosed with dementia.

For longtime friends, the fact that he can celebrate his 99th birthday is a gift.

"We just feel blessed that he's still here with us," Nelle Ariail told FOX 5.

There was a birthday celebration in Plains for the former president carter on Saturday at the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park. Carter also opted out of attending that event. Still, it brought out several hundred people, including locals.

"He's everything to this community," said Jill Stuckey, the superintendent of Jimmy Carter National Historical Park. "He's been walking these streets, going in these businesses for nearly a century now."

One of the businesses he’s been to is Philip Kurland’s Plains Trading Post.

Kurland sells political memorabilia, like campaign buttons from Carter’s presidency, and others. He told FOX 5 he was celebrating Carter’s 99th birthday by reflecting on the past.

"We're going to reminisce about all the good times. We're going to share little tidbits with each other," he said.

In August, Carter's grandson told the press his grandfather was in his final chapter.

Friends are hoping they'll get to celebrate his 100th next year.