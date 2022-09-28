Here's how you can wish Jimmy Carter a happy 98th birthday

article

Want to wish former President Jimmy Carter a happy birthday? You can help celebrate by making the oldest-living former president's 98th birthday something to remember.

The Carter Center is asking Georgians and people around the world to help contribute to the 98th birthday celebrations by leaving your own personal birthday message.

The organization has set up a digital board for people to post birthday messages on its website.

JIMMY AND ROSALYNN CARTER MAKE RARE PUBLIC APPEARANCE AHEAD OF FORMER FIRST LADY'S 95TH BIRTHDAY

Carter's birthday is on Oct. 1, and the board is already filling up with people's pictures, GIFs, and well-wishes.

There have only been a handful of U.S. presidents who have lived into their 90s. The list includes:

Jimmy Carter

George H.W. Bush

John Adams

Herbert Hoover

Ronald Reagan

Gerald Ford

Even at almost 100 years of age, Carter has remained active in championing for human rights throughout the world. The Carter Center in Atlanta, which he founded, continues to promote global health, democracy and human rights.

Despite health scares in the past few years, the former president continues to be a strong advocate of Habitat for Humanity, solidifying his legacy as one of the country’s most productive former presidents.

The former president had a lot to celebrate. He and his wife, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary in July and made a rare public appearance in August to celebrate her 95th birthday.