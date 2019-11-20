Jimmie Johnson, seven-time NASCAR champion, to retire after 2020 season

article

Jimmie Johnson, one of the most decorated champions in stock-car racing, announced the endpoint of his full-time driving career Wednesday, indicating that 2020 will mark his final season in the NASCAR Cup Series, according to a report by NASCAR.

Johnson has spent his entire career with the Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 Chevrolet operation, which he has called home since his premier series debut in 2001.

He announced the news with a heartfelt video on Twitter.

According to authorities with NASCAR, Johnson has won seven titles in NASCAR’s top division, tied for the most all-time with Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty — both members of the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s inaugural class.

The 44-year-old driver ranks in a tie for sixth on NASCAR’s all-time win list, his 83 victories equaling the total of Cale Yarborough.

NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France released a statement shortly after the announcement.

"NASCAR history will always hold Jimmie Johnson in the highest regard, for his hard-charging success on the racetrack and the way he conducted himself as a champion off the track. This remarkable seven-time champion – through his competitive spirit, immense talent and sportsmanship – has made NASCAR a better sport. On behalf of my family and the entire NASCAR community, I thank Jimmie for his dedication to NASCAR and, along with his legions of fans, wish him all the best in his final season. I look forward to watching him race for wins and an eighth NASCAR Cup Championship in 2020.”

