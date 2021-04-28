Police: Clayton County man reported missing after MARTA bus ride

article

Clayton County deputies need your help finding a missing man last seen on a MARTA bus.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 23-year-old Jerome Whitaker.

According to police, Whitaker was last seen getting on a bus at the intersection of Highway 85 and Poplar Spring Road on Tuesday. It is not known where he got off the bus, and he has not been in contact with anyone. Police also say Whitaker has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Officials describe the missing man as being 5-feet-11-inches tall with a weight of 230 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Whitaker was last seen wearing an all-black Nike jogging suit and black and white Nike shoes.

If you have any information about where Jerome Whitaker could be, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.