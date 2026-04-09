Mom grieves 17-year-old son's death: 'We're torn apart'

The Brief A 17-year-old Tucker High School junior died after being found with a gunshot wound in South Fulton. Tiffany Stone says her son, Jeremiah Gibson, was visiting a cousin when the shooting happened on Valentine's Day. South Fulton police confirmed they are investigating the case but have not released details on a suspect or motive.



A South Fulton mother is searching for answers after her teenage son was found shot to death in the woods on Valentine's Day.

Mother grieves son found on Marsham Drive

What we know:

Tiffany Stone says she is devastated after her son, Jeremiah Gibson, was found with a gunshot wound to his chest near Marsham Drive in South Fulton. The shooting happened on Feb. 14 while Stone was at home arranging flowers for the holiday.

Gibson was only 17 years old and was a junior at Tucker High School. Stone says her son was visiting a cousin who lives near the teen's father when the shooting occurred. His father called Stone later that evening to deliver the news.

What we don't know:

The exact details of how and why Gibson was shot remain a mystery. South Fulton police have not yet released information regarding potential suspects or what led up to the gunfire. FOX 5 reached out to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office and is waiting for a response.

Family remembers 'passionate' Tucker High student

What they're saying:

"I was shocked," Stone said. "We’re just devastated. We’re torn apart. It’s just a lot."

Stone described her son as fun, humble, and caring. "He loved his family. He loved his sisters, his brothers. He was a passionate person about school," she said.

The teen would have turned 18 next month. Now, his mother says she is focused on finding the truth. "I blacked out," Stone said when she heard the news. "And still didn’t believe it. Closure. I don’t want to move on. I just want to tell his story. I just want answers. I want to know."

By the numbers:

Gibson was the oldest of 16 siblings. He leaves behind five brothers and sisters on his mother's side and 10 on his father's side.

What's next:

South Fulton police say they are still investigating the shooting. Stone is waiting for more information from detectives and the medical examiner to understand what happened to her son.