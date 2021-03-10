Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke talk 'The Masked Singer' Season 5

It’s only been a few months since Grammy-winning singer LeAnn Rimes (also known as the Sun) belted her way to victory on the fourth season of "The Masked Singer" — but now, a whole new crop of costumed celebrities is ready to follow in her well-disguised footsteps.

The hit FOX competition series "The Masked Singer" returns tonight for its fifth season — and this time, there’s a big twist.

As always, groups of masked celebrities will sing for panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke, who will listen closely try to guess the famous person standing in front of them. But this season, "wildcard" celebrity contestants will be added to the mix, "crashing" into the competition and hoping to forge their own path to the Golden Mask trophy.

And let’s talk about those celebrities for a moment — no, we don’t know who they are yet — but we know that as a group, they’ve earned nearly 30 Grammy nominations, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl showings, six gold medals, and two world records!

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

We recently got the chance to catch up with Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke to get a sneak peek of the new season — click the video player to check out our interview! And don’t miss the season premiere of "The Masked Singer" at 8 p.m. right here on FOX 5 Atlanta!

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.