Jennifer Hudson becomes Queen of Soul in Atlanta-filmed 'Respect'

They’re the seven most famous letters in popular music: R-E-S-P-E-C-T. And now, those letters form the title of the long-awaited big-screen biography of the one and only Aretha Franklin.

Academy Award-winner Jennifer Hudson aims for Oscar gold again in Respect, taking on the role of the legendary singer and delivering soul-stirring renditions of classic hits including "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "Think," "Chain of Fools," and — of course — the title song.

Hudson was personally chosen for the role by Franklin before the music legend passed away in 2018; for Hudson, starring in the movie was a chance to honor the legacy of an artist whose music has been the soundtrack to her life.

"She’s always kind of been there, you know what I mean? She’s embedded in everybody’s lives, it seems," says Hudson. "Even growing up in church, and then doing the film and the research and listening to the gospel albums, I was like, wait a minute, our version of ‘Amazing Grace’ came from Aretha Franklin. Growing up singing in church, I didn’t realize that."

And when it came to re-creating that music — delivering iconic hit after iconic hit — Hudson says the only way to do it was to be as authentic as possible.

"My goal was, however she experienced it in her life is how I wanted to experience it when we were doing it. So, ‘Amazing Grace’ is live. All the concert stuff? Okay, she did it live, we’re gonna do it live. Only songs that were pre-recorded [were’t live]; if it was a radio record, we recorded it like a radio record."

Respect features an all-star cast alongside Hudson, including fellow Oscar winner Forest Whitaker, Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, Marlon Wayans and Grammy winner Mary J. Blige. It was directed by Liesl Tommy, and filmed here in Metro Atlanta.

Respect opens in theatres nationwide Friday. Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken had a one-on-one interview with Jennifer Hudson in Atlanta.

