Man arrested for attacking deputies with machete in Butts County, GBI says

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has become involved in an alleged assault on law enforcement in Butts County.

Deputies say 30-year-old Courtney Deonta Reeves attacked two deputies with a machete Monday morning while he was being served an eviction notice at a home on County Line Road.

The two deputies were injured and taken to the hospital. They are both expected to make a smooth recovery.

The GBI arrested Reeves and had him booked into the Butts County Jail.

They'll conduct their own investigation before turning the case over to the Towaliga Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office.