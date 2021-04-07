Jefferson police searching for armed robbery suspect

article

The Jefferson Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of an armed robbery at a local bank on Monday.

The masked suspect robbed a Peach State Federal Credit Union on Lee Street.

Police drew attention to articles of clothing that officials called "distinct:" an Atlanta Braves blue pullover, Georgia Bulldogs red hat and Nike black shoes.

Officials said the suspect appears to be about 6-foot-2 or 6-foot-3, based on security camera footage.

If you recognize this subject or have any information that may help this investigation, Jefferson police urge you to contact Detective Trina Locke at 706-367-5231 ext. 2421 or direct message the police department on Facebook.

