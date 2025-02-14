Jefferson High School wrestler badly injured during championship meet

article

A Jefferson High School wrestler has been hospitalized after suffering a serious injury during the state championship meet in Macon.

Dominic Haines, a senior competing in the Class 3A quarterfinals in his weight class, was injured during his match and reportedly lost feeling below his shoulders. He was later diagnosed with a broken neck.

According to the school's athletic department, Haines underwent surgery last night and has shown some positive signs in his recovery.

An update from his family on Facebook said the surgery went according to plan, and they were able to align the wrestler's spine and put a "cage" around his spinal cord to take the pressure off. They are hoping the bruising and swelling will subside in a few days. Additionally, initial tests indicate that he does have feeling from the chest up. The post also said the wrestler briefly woke up after surgery and even tried to sit up.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support Haines and his family during this difficult time. So far, the fundraiser has collected more than $16,000 in donations.