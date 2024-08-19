JD Vance headlining rally in Valdosta this week

article

Ohio Senator JD Vance is scheduled to headline a rally in Georgia on the same evening that Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to formally accept the Democratic nomination.

According to reports, Vance will be speaking at a campaign event in Valdosta, focusing on immigration issues.

This upcoming visit marks Senator Vance's second trip to Georgia since former President Donald Trump selected him as his running mate. While Trump held several rallies in the area during his previous two presidential campaigns, this will be his and Vance's first visit to the area for the current election cycle.

Details about the Valdosta rally have not yet been released.

Additionally, Trump and Vance are set to hold a joint rally in North Carolina ahead of Trump's planned visit to the southern border on Thursday.