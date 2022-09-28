Sheriff: Missing 16-year-old Georgia boy may be in Cobb County

article

Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old boy out of Newton County who has been missing for days.

Officials say 16-year-old Jayden Boston was last seen at 4 p.m. Friday on Willow Shoals Drive in Covington, Georgia.

Boston left the area to go home at around 11 p.m. that night, but deputies say he never got to his destination, and they aren't sure which was he traveled.

Investigators say Boston may still be in the Cobb County area.

The missing teen is described as being 6-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 160 pounds. He has medium brown hair and brown eyes.

Boston was last known to be wearing a red pullover, white shorts and black Nike slides.

If you have any information about where Boston could be, call Newton County investigators at 678-625-1515.