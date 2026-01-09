Hiram man faces life sentence after conviction for assaulting 6-year-old

article

The Brief Javier Emmanuel Sable faces life in prison after being convicted for the sexual assault of a 6-year-old. The 6-year-old victim courageously testified in court during the four-day trial to secure the guilty verdict. A sentencing hearing for the Hiram man is scheduled for February 3.



A Hiram man faces a life sentence after a Paulding County jury found him guilty on Thursday of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old child.

What we know:

Javier Emmanuel Sable, 42, was convicted on charges of aggravated child molestation and child molestation. The verdict followed a four-day trial.

Jurors deliberated for one day before returning guilty verdicts on both counts.

The investigation began in August 2024 after the young victim reported the abuse to a guardian. During the trial, the child took the stand to testify alongside Detective Suzi Massey of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Crimes Against Children Unit.

What they're saying:

"Crimes against children strike at the very heart of our community," District Attorney Robert S. Lane said following the conviction. "Children should be able to grow up in love and innocence, and no child should ever have to endure the kind of abuse this victim suffered."

Lane credited the work of Senior Assistant District Attorney Jason Treadaway and Assistant District Attorney Christina Morgan Young for securing the conviction.

"This conviction ensures accountability and sends a clear message to abusers: you will face the full weight of justice," Lane said. "I am proud of the courage shown by the victim in coming forward."

What we don't know:

Under Georgia law, the aggravated child molestation charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, while the child molestation charge is punishable by five to 20 years for a first offense.

What's next:

Sable remains in custody pending a sentencing hearing scheduled for Feb. 3.