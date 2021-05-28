NFL player's Rolls Royce stolen from Atlanta airport parking lot

article

An NFL player returning from a trip came back to the Atlanta airport to find that his expensive car had disappeared.

Atlanta police say Janoris Jenkins, who plays as a cornerback for the Tennessee Titans, reported his car was stolen from a parking lot at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday around 2:30 p.m.

According to a police report, Jenkins says he parked his 2016 Rolls Royce Wraith at the airport's South Economy Lot before taking a flight on May 5. When he got back to Atlanta, he found his car was gone.

Investigators have placed a lookout for the vehicle and consider it "stolen."

Wednesday, Jenkins voiced his frustrations on Twitter, saying that the airport "gave me the complete runaround" when he asked to see the security footage from the parking lot.

"Be aware of this airport, its distasteful staff, and please think twice before parking your vehicle here," Jenkins said. "I am now a short a quarter million dollars of an asset that I own."

Jenkins is just one of the recent list of notable figures to have their cars stolen in Atlanta this week.

On Tuesday, singer and producer Akon had his car stolen was he was filling up at a Buckhead gas station. It was later found in Forest Park when police tracked it down through his "Find My iPhone App."

City Council member and mayoral candidate Antonio Brown also had his Mercedes-Benz stolen after an event Wednesday.

Brown did file a report with the Atlanta Police Department. Officers said they found Brown’s car a few hours later but did not say if they made any arrests. Brown said he does not want to press charges.

