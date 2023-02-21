Police searching for 'critical missing' 12-year-old Atlanta girl

article

Atlanta police need your help finding a 12-year-old girl they say is critically missing.

Officials say 12-year-old Janari Morrison ran out of her home on Bent Creek Way after being disciplined by her mother on Monday. That was the last time her family saw or heard from Janari.

The missing girl is described as being 4-feet-10-inches tall with a weight of around 90 pounds. He wears glasses and has a low haircut.

Investigators say Morrison was last seen around 11:30 p.m. wearing a white T-shirt, red Christmas pajamas, black Nike socks, and no shoes.