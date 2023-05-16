Jamie Foxx reportedly at top rehabilitation hospital in U.S.

article

Jamie Foxx has checked into the country’s top rehabilitation hospital in the U.S., according to a report.

TMZ.com reports Foxx’s daughter, Corrine, was spotted visiting him at the facility, which specializes in various types of rehabilitation including stroke recovery, traumatic brain injury rehab, spinal cord injury rehab, and cancer rehabilitation.

Foxx was hospitalized on April 12 while filming in Atlanta. His daughter recently shared on Instagram that he has been out of the hospital for weeks and has been actively participating in physical activities like pickleball.

The rehab facility offers a wide-range of fitness, cognitive, and occupational therapy in its self-contained building.

Foxx had to be replaced on FOX’s "Beat Shazam" due to his recovery. His daughter recently teased about a new music game show called "We Are Family" coming to the network with her father.

No word on how long Foxx will be staying in recovery.