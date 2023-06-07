Jamie Foxx mystery illness: Timeline of 'Django Unchained' star's health scare

The details of Jamie Foxx's "medical complication" remain a mystery over a month after the actor was reportedly hospitalized.

Foxx, whose condition was first announced by his daughter Corinne Foxx, broke his silence in May but has yet to directly discuss any details of his health and recovery.

Close pal and colleague Nick Cannon recently claimed the "Collateral" star will speak to fans "when he's ready."

Here's a closer look at everything we know about Jamie Foxx's health:

April 11: Corinne Foxx announces Jamie suffered a "medical complication"

Jamie Foxx suffered a "medical complication" April 11, according to the actor's daughter, Corinne Foxx.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," she wrote.

"We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

Details of his condition were not released, and a representative for Jamie told Fox News Digital, "Nothing further is being provided from the family at this time."

April 12: "Back in Action" pauses filming

Before his medical complication, Jamie Foxx was filming "Back in Action" alongside Cameron Diaz for Netflix. The film, which was being shot in Atlanta, was paused April 12 as Jamie took time to recover.

April 13: Cameron Diaz resumes filming with Jamie Foxx's body double

On April 13, filming for "Back in Action" resumed in Atlanta. Cameron Diaz was photographed on set at the time with Jamie Foxx's body double.

Production crews in Atlanta reportedly shut down filming the day after Foxx's health scare but resumed April 13 "using a stand-in for Foxx on set," a source told People magazine. A scene scheduled for April 16 was also reportedly canceled at the time due to "changes in production."

April 23: Nick Cannon reveals Jamie Foxx is awake and "alert"

Nick Cannon gave fans an update on Jamie Foxx's health during an interview April 23.

"I can't really say what it is, but it'll be out there soon," he said of his Foxx's condition while speaking with Entertainment Tonight.

"I was reluctant to go all the way there, and even talk about it, but he gave me the blessing, so it's a beautiful thing. He's awake. They say he's alert, so, we love it," Cannon continued. "That's family right there."

May 3: Jamie Foxx breaks his silence

Nearly a month after the actor was reportedly hospitalized, he broke his silence on the "medical complication" via a post shared to Instagram .

"Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," Foxx wrote in the May 3 post. He included prayer hand emoji, a red heart and a fox emoji.

May 3: Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne named fill-in hosts for "Beat Shazam"

Also on May 3, FOX Entertainment announced Jamie Foxx would not host the upcoming season of "Beat Shazam."

Nick Cannon will guest host the sixth season, according to the show's Instagram, while Kelly Osbourne will be in the DJ booth for Corinne Foxx.

"'Beat Shazam' has been an unscripted mainstay on the FOX schedule for six seasons and counting," a statement shared by the show said. "This season, not wanting fans of the game show to miss a minute of the fun, Nick Cannon has offered to fill in as a guest host for his friends, Jamie and Corinne Foxx. Kelly Osbourne will be filling in as guest DJ.

"Everyone at FOX Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciated Nick's willingness to jump in and help this summer."

Jamie thanked Cannon for filling in on his Instagram after the news was announced.

May 5: Jamie Foxx is "stable" and not in "life-threatening situation"

On May 5, a source told People magazine Foxx was still in the hospital but was "stable and not in a life-threatening situation."

"[Doctors] are doing more tests and want to be completely sure that he will be OK before allowing him to" go home, the source told the outlet.

The hospital was "the last place Jamie wants to be" while he recovers from the "medical complication."

"He has a lot of projects going on," the insider added. "He gets things done; he is focused and astute. What happened to him medically is serious enough to keep him in the hospital."

May 12: Corinne Foxx claims Jamie Foxx has been out of the hospital "for weeks"

Corinne gave fans another update on the actor's health May 12.

"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," Corinne wrote on her Instagram story, sharing a report that claimed the family was preparing for "the worst."

"In fact," she continued, "he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"

May 15: Jamie Foxx gets new show

Jamie and Corinne announced a new show May 15 as the actor recovered.

Corinne shared the news on Instagram, writing, "'WE ARE FAMILY' coming 2024! The Foxx family is headed back to our home on @foxtv & we can't wait for this new show!"

"We Are Family" will be another music game show like "Beat Shazam."

In the new show, non-famous relatives of celebrities will perform with their famous family member, while they're hidden from the audience, and the contestants from the studio audience will have to guess who it is. The celebrities will include musicians, athletes and more, according to a press release from FOX Entertainment.

Jamie and Corinne told Fox News Digital in a statement they are "thrilled" about the new show.

May 15: Jamie Foxx's family visits a rehabilitation facility

Jamie Foxx's relatives were spotted leaving a medical facility, known for its physical rehabilitation program, in Chicago May 15.

May 16: Mike Tyson unsure if Jamie Foxx will play him in biopic as planned

Mike Tyson claimed Jamie Foxx had a stroke before backtracking and saying he had "no idea" what had happened to the "Ray" actor while discussing the possibility of Jamie playing him in the upcoming biopic about the boxer.

"Well, it was a possibility. I don't know what's going to happen now," Tyson said during an interview on the "BPD" podcast shared May 16. "But, you know, it's a strong possibility.

"Because, you know, Jamie's closer to my age, so in order to do him, they were going to do what they did with [the movie] Benjamin Button. They were going to make him look younger."

"Hey listen, we can't anticipate our next breath," Tyson added. "We don't know when we're going to die."

June 1: Nick Cannon says Jamie Foxx will speak about illness "when he's ready"

Nick Cannon said he believes Jamie Foxx will give fans an update on his health "when he’s ready."

"One thing I've always respected about how Jamie's moved throughout his entire career, if you've noticed, he's always been somebody who is extremely professional and extremely private," Cannon told "Extra's" Billy Bush in an interview published June 1.

"I mean, you don't ever really hear anything other than just the great work that he puts forth as a professional and the fact that, you know, he's handled this situation with the same manner, you only can respect that."

"The Masked Singer" host revealed he doesn't know much about Foxx's condition.

"I'm probably in the same boat as you in that same sense of just knowing that, you know, as a friend, just being as respectful as I can. I don't pry," Cannon explained. "I don't ask any other questions. And other than the information that's given to me and, you know, what's asked of me."

