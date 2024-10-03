Jamie Foxx addressing health scare at one-man shows in Atlanta

article

Actor and singer Jamie Foxx will hit the stage in Atlanta starting on Thursday to open up about his recent health scare.

The one-man show, titled "What Had Happened Was," will feature Foxx sharing his story of a health scare that led to his hospitalization in Atlanta last year while filming a movie.

Despite the serious subject, Foxx promises the event will be a night filled with laughter, reflection, and genuine connection.

The show runs from Thursday to Saturday at the Coca-Cola Stage at Atlanta's Alliance Theater.

While tickets are not available for the shows, don't worry about missing out. Foxx has made a deal with Netflix to air the special at a later date.

Jamie Foxx's medical emergency

In April 2023, Foxx's daughter Corrinne released a statement on Instagram saying that her father had suffered a "medical complication."

'We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," Corinne Foxx wrote in the now-deleted post on April 12. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."

Foxx was in Atlanta filming the Netflix movie "Back in Action" with Cameron Diaz.

For weeks, his health status was unknown and rumors spread that he was in a coma. In December, Foxx made his first public speech since his hospitalization, admitting he was immobilized for a time.

"I've been through something. I've been through some things. You know, it's crazy, I couldn't do that six months ago. I couldn't actually walk," Foxx said after he received the Vanguard Award at the Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements put on by The Critics Choice Association. "It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. It's different … I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy. Cause it's tough … when it's almost over."

While the situation was terrifying, Foxx said he was thankful he was in Atlanta then.

"Atlanta saved my life because I was here when it happened," Foxx said. "If I had been anywhere else…"