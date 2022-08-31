Man found shot to death in NW Atlanta parking lot

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was found shot to death on Wednesday morning in northwest Atlanta.

Someone reported a person was shot at around 7:20 a.m. on James Jackson Parkway.

Alleged witnesses said a man, who relatives identified as Clemon Walker, was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds. Family members said Walker came from a loving family but lived on the street.

Atlanta police investigate a shooting on Aug. 31, 2022, on James Jackson Parkway. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

FOX 5 Atlanta saw homicide investigators in the parking lot where the shooting happened near the intersection of Donald Lee Hollowell and James Jackson Parkway.

Police confirmed there was a shooting investigation near the 800 block of James Jackson Parkway, but it's not clear what led up to the shooting.

A mural with balloons, flowers and stuffed animals was at the scene of the alleged shooting.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.