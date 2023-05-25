Jamarion Robinson's mom fears son won't get justice after case moved to federal court

A Fulton County Grand Jury indicted Deputy U.S. Marshal Eric Heinze and Clayton County Officer Kristopher Hutchens on felony murder charges in the death of 26-year-old Jamarion Robinson. Both men pleaded not guilty.

A U.S. District Court Judge ruled the officers were acting within the scope of their federal duties, and ordered the case be transferred out of Fulton County Superior Court.

Now Robinson's mother Monteria Robinson fears the officers won't stand trial.

"We have officials here with the DOJ and US government standing in solidarity with the rogue officers who killed my son Jamarion Robinson," Monteria Robinson told reporters during a news conference Thursday.

Jamarion Robinson (Family photo)

"These officers if they are granted immunity, get away with murder, and we cannot let that happen in the city of Atlanta, Georgia," Robinson said.

Defense attorneys are asking the federal court to dismiss the case, arguing the officers charged are entitled to immunity under federal law because they were acting on behalf of a multi-agency task force.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Eric Heinze and Clayton County Officer Kristopher Hutchens.

Taskforce members shot Robinson dozens of times, as they were trying to arrest him at his girlfriend's East Point apartment complex in 2016.

According to officials, Robinson had a gun and was shot when he refused to drop the weapon.

