Jamarcus Jones wanted for murder in DeKalb County

article

Jamarcus Jones is currently wanted by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office on charges of murder and aggravated assault.

DCSO is asking the public for their help in locating Jones. However, the sheriff's office says caution should be utilized as Jones may be armed.

The sheriff's office did not provide FOX 5 Atlanta with any details about the murder Jones is accused of committing.

Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org . Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.