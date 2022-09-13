DeKalb County police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

article

DeKalb County police are hoping someone can help them find a missing teenager last known to be in Clarkston, Georgia.

Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department say 13-year-old Jakaria Jones was last seen Monday near Memorial College Avenue.

The missing teenager is described as 5-feet-3-inches tall with a weight of around 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Jones was last known to be wearing a white top, blue jeans, black slides, and carrying a backpack.

If you have seen Jones or know where she may be, call the DeKalb County Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.