Jail nurse accused of having inappropriate relationship with inmate
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - A contract nurse at the Troup County Jail has been arrested after authorities said she had an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.
Dorothy Pike, 26, has been charged with improper sexual contact by an employee or agent.
According to the Troup County Sheriff's Office, Pike admitted to having a relationship with a male inmate that became "physical and sexual in nature."
Pike has worked at the jail as a contract nurse with We Care for about six months.