Jacksonville Beach shooting: 3 people reportedly shot, 1 killed as gunmen remains on the loose

By Chris Williams
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - The Jacksonville Beach Police Department said it is currently working on an active shooter incident in the downtown area. 

Authorities are asking people to shelter in place and to contact 904-270-1661 if they have any information. 

According to local reports, three people were reportedly shot. Their conditions reportedly vary with one in serious condition, another in critical condition, and the third sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 