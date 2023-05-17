Jackson Mahomes grabbed restaurant owner by throat, forcibly kissed her three times: court document

article

A court document released Monday revealed serious allegations against Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, in a February incident at a Kansas restaurant.

Authorities in Overland Park, Kansas, initially responded to a call on Feb. 25, from a man who claimed Jackson Mahomes pushed his son, who worked at Aspens Restaurant, according to FOX 4 KC, citing the document. The restaurant employee told authorities that Mahomes shoved him when he tried to obtain his water bottle from the business’ office.

Mahomes tried to apologize to the employee later, according to the station. Surveillance footage reportedly showed the incident. Investigators then interviewed the owner of the restaurant and that was when the allegations took a more serious turn.

The woman said Mahomes wanted to talk to her, and the two went into the office, and the TikTok star closed the door behind him, according to the station. The owner alleged that once the two got into the office, he grabbed her by the throat, forced her head back and kissed her three times.

The woman said she did not consent to the ordeal, and she pushed him away from her. Mahomes allegedly told her not to tell anyone what happened. The woman told two servers what allegedly took place and showed injuries to her neck, the document says.

Jackson Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate on stage during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Mahomes allegedly returned to the office to tell the woman what he would do for her business, and he refused to leave until she gave him a hug. The woman said she told her boyfriend what happened, and he kicked Mahomes and his group out of the restaurant, an affidavit said.

Mahomes is expected to be back in court Tuesday as a judge rules on a bond modification motion. He requested to communicate with witnesses in the case with the exception of talking about the charges.

The 22-year-old was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery in Johnson County, Kansas , last week stemming from an incident. Mahomes posted $100,000 bond and, under the bond conditions, he and his attorney were barred from making public statements about the case.

Mahomes’ lawyer denied the allegations in March before his client was formally charged.

"Jackson has done nothing wrong," Davies told the Kansas City Star. "Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser, including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter."

