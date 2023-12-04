Jackson EMC to refund $15M to current, former members

Jackson EMC is returning $15 million to about 235,000 current and former customers.

The company, which is the largest electric cooperative in the state, says the money is revenues left over at the end of the year after it paid its expenses.

Since 1938, Jackson EMC has returned more than $204 million to its members.

This year, the refunds will go to members who received electric service from the EMC in 1996, 1997, or 2022. The amount is based on how much each member paid for the service during those years.

"Jackson EMC operates at cost, which means our primary focus is member service, not profits. Crossing the $200 million mark in returned margin refunds this year shows Jackson EMC’s long history of keeping the cooperative financially strong to deliver safe, reliable and affordable electricity for its members," said Rodney Chandler, the chairman of the Jackson EMC Board of Directors.

The refund is set to go out in December.

For more information, visit Jackson EMC's website.