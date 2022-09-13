Suspected Georgia truck thief caught wearing just underwear and socks, sheriff says

article

A suspected truck thief is in custody after Georgia deputies say they caught him wearing just his underwear and socks.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office say on Friday, Sept, 9, deputies were searching for a black Dodge Ram Dually truck pulling a trailer that had been reported stolen from the area of Pearl Industrial Boulevard in Hoschton, Georgia earlier in the morning.

At around 11:20 a.m., deputies made contact with the reportedly stolen vehicle near Skelton Road. Instead of pulling over, officials say the driver took off onto Interstate 85.

The suspect eventually wrecked the vehicle by driving off the interstate into a ravine at Sugar Hill Outdoors and fled on foot into the nearby woods, officials said.

(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

After a half-day search for the suspect, deputies tracked the suspect, identified as James Wilson Smith Jr., and took him into custody.

Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum shared photos of the arrest, which showed Smith wearing only black underwear and short white socks.

"A long afternoon and jail was the answer," Mangum wrote on Facebook. "A good outcome and every one [sic] is going home safe, other than scratched up from the briers."

(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

Smith is currently in custody at the Jackson County Jail without bond.

He has been charged with felony theft by receiving motor vehicle, four counts of felony theft by receiving, three counts of felony obstruction, three counts of misdemeanor obstruction, felony criminal damage to property, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, two counts of felony interference with government property, attempted removal of a weapon from an officer, felony fleeing or attempted to elude, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign, driving too fast for conditions, and two counts of violation of probation.