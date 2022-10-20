Man caught on camera stealing power tools in Jackson County, sheriff says
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect accused of stealing power tools.
Officials say the theft happened on Oct. 17 at a location on Old Winder Jefferson Highway just off Highway 11.
According to deputies, the man stole multiple power tools from a trailer that was on the property.
Investigators shared multiple photos of the suspect, who was seen using his dark shirt as a mask while stealing the tools.
If you have any information that could help in the investigation, contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.