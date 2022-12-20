Four nabbed in months-long Jackson County methamphetamine case

article

A warrant-driven search following several months of investigations led to a big meth bust in Jackson County.

On Dec. 16, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office conducted the search on an address located on Sam Freeman Road.

Authorities arrest 54-year-old Travis Wilson Tanner of Hoschton, 54-year-old Rhonda Mae Elrod of Braselton, 39-year-old Ricardo Andre Moreno of Braselton and 52-year-old Richard Newell Vondersmith of Tucker. All of them were charged with possession of methamphetamine as well as possession with intent to distribute the drug.

A spokesperson for the office said citizens who become aware of suspicious people, crimes or other relevant information should feel encouraged to call 911, or the Jackson County Sheriff's Office directly at 706-367-8718.