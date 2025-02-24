Jackson County man arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material

article

A Jackson County man has been arrested following an investigation into online child exploitation, authorities announced.

What we know:

Raul Alberto Flores, 23, of Pendergrass was taken into custody after the Jackson County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant in collaboration with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

Flores faces charges under Georgia’s Computer or Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act, as well as possession of child sexual abuse material.

Multiple agencies participated in the operation, including the GBI Digital Forensics Unit, the Jackson County District Attorney's Office, the Pendergrass Police Department, and West Jackson Fire and EMS.

What they're saying:

"This arrest underscores our unwavering commitment to protecting our children from online exploitation," Jackson County Sheriff Kevin B. McCook said in a statement. "The successful operation was made possible through the dedication and teamwork to bring justice to those who prey on the innocent."

What you can do:

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information related to the case is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 706-367-8718.