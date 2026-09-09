Jackson, Bottoms focus on Georgia economy in governor's race

The Brief Republican gubernatorial nominee Rick Jackson unveiled a broader policy platform focused on health care, public safety, education and economic development. Democratic nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms met with Atlanta business owners and pointed to Centennial Yards as an example of development she says can benefit surrounding communities. Both candidates emphasized economic growth and support for businesses as they campaigned in metro Atlanta ahead of the November election.



Georgia's two major-party candidates for governor put economic issues and business development in the spotlight Tuesday, with Republican Rick Jackson rolling out a broader policy platform and Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms meeting with local business owners.

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What we know:

Jackson detailed what his campaign calls the "Jackson Action Plan," outlining proposals involving health care, public safety, education, jobs and economic development. Bottoms, meanwhile, used a business walk in Atlanta to discuss her approach to supporting businesses and encouraging development that also benefits surrounding communities.

The events come as the two nominees continue laying out their competing agendas ahead of the November general election. Jackson won the Republican nomination in June, while Bottoms, a former Atlanta mayor, is the Democratic nominee.

Jackson unveils broader policy platform

What they're saying:

Speaking in Atlanta, Jackson said his plan is designed to strengthen local economies, create jobs and provide additional support for Georgia entrepreneurs, small businesses and farmers.

"Economic growth should lift the community that hosts it, not leave local families footing the bill," Jackson said.

Jackson said his plan would expand access to capital and practical training for entrepreneurs and small businesses throughout Georgia. He also called for investments in infrastructure and agricultural processing centers and said he wants to address supply-chain challenges affecting farmers.

"The Jackson Action Plan will grow jobs by supporting Georgia entrepreneurs, small businesses, including farmers, with access to capital and practical training in every region of the state," Jackson said. "We will also invest in infrastructure, processing centers and fixing the broken supply chain for our farmers."

Jackson's newly announced platform builds on proposals he has released during the campaign on issues including health care, public safety and technology. Recent proposals have included using money from Georgia's settlement with Meta to address human trafficking and imposing new requirements related to social media and child safety.

Jackson is expected to take his policy pitch on the road this week.

Bottoms meets with Atlanta business owners

What they're saying:

Bottoms focused her campaign stop on local businesses, meeting with owners during what her campaign described as a business walk.

The former Atlanta mayor toured businesses and discussed what her administration would do to support entrepreneurs and business owners if she is elected governor.

Bottoms also highlighted the redevelopment of Centennial Yards in downtown Atlanta, pointing to the massive project as an example of economic development she says can transform an area while incorporating affordable and workforce housing.

"A literal hole in the ground in Atlanta, and now it's this transformative development," Bottoms said. "And what I'm most proud of is that we didn't leave community behind."

Bottoms said affordable and workforce housing was incorporated into the development.

"We've been able to deliver for a community while transforming downtown," she said.

Centennial Yards is redeveloping the former Gulch, a large area of parking lots and rail infrastructure in the heart of downtown Atlanta. Construction has already produced new buildings as part of the broader redevelopment.

Economy emerges as campaign focus

What we know:

The competing appearances underscore the emphasis both candidates are putting on economic issues as the campaign moves closer to Election Day.

Bottoms has recently proposed allowing Georgia cities and counties to suspend or eliminate local sales taxes on groceries. Georgia already exempts groceries from the state sales tax, although local sales taxes still apply. She has also called for expanding Medicaid and proposed a pause on new data center construction while the state evaluates their economic and environmental effects.

Jackson has proposed giving local governments more authority over data center projects while requiring developers to cover infrastructure costs associated with those facilities. He has also rolled out proposals dealing with public safety, health care and online protections for children.

The two candidates will continue making their cases to Georgia voters as the race for governor heads into its final months.