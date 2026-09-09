Georgia weather brings back the '90s — and not in a fun way

The Brief Wednesday morning may be the best North Georgia feels for at least the next seven days, with temperatures mostly in the 60s and relatively comfortable humidity. Atlanta is expected to reach about 91 degrees Wednesday, kicking off a stretch of above-average temperatures and more 90-degree days. Rain chances return Thursday and increase heading into the weekend, when scattered showers and thunderstorms could interfere with outdoor plans.



The '90s are making a comeback in Georgia this week. Unfortunately, we're talking temperatures, not Tamagotchis, boy bands and dial-up internet.

What we know:

Wednesday morning is offering North Georgia one last taste of relatively comfortable weather before temperatures climb and daily rain chances return. In fact, it may be the best the weather feels for the entire seven-day forecast.

Temperatures early Wednesday were mostly in the 60s, including 62 degrees in Blue Ridge, 67 in Griffin and 69 in Newnan. Humidity was also relatively comfortable across much of the region.

Enjoy it while it lasts.

Atlanta heads back into the 90s

Temperatures will rise quickly Wednesday, with Atlanta expected to reach around 91 degrees during the afternoon. That's about 5 degrees above the average high of 86 for this time of year.

The heat isn't going anywhere quickly, either. Above-average temperatures are expected to continue through the remainder of the week and into early next week, with highs reaching the 90s on multiple days.

High pressure will keep most of North Georgia dry Wednesday. A few showers could develop farther south, including around Macon, but metro Atlanta and much of North Georgia should avoid the rain.

That changes beginning Thursday.

Daily rain chances return

A front approaching the region is expected to stall, bringing back the possibility of showers and thunderstorms each day.

Thursday's rain should remain fairly isolated, with a few afternoon and evening showers or thunderstorms possible. Many communities could stay completely dry.

Rain becomes somewhat more likely Friday, particularly around metro Atlanta and south of Interstate 20. Far North Georgia could also see rain, but coverage is expected to be lower there.

By Saturday, the umbrella becomes a more useful accessory.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible across North Georgia, with any location potentially seeing rain. The afternoon hours are expected to be the most active, although showers could develop at other times.

That doesn't mean the weekend will be a washout. The rain will be scattered, meaning there should also be plenty of dry stretches. Anyone with outdoor plans, however, should be prepared to dodge a shower or thunderstorm.

☀️🌧️ North Georgia forecast

☀️ Wednesday: Mostly sunny and dry. High around 91°. Enjoy the lower morning humidity while you can.

🌤️ Thursday: Hot with an isolated afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm. Many areas stay dry.

⛅ Friday: Another warm day with scattered rain possible, especially around metro Atlanta and south of I-20.

🌦️ Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms become more widespread across North Georgia. Afternoon storms are most likely.

🌦️ Sunday: Warm and unsettled with another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

🥵 Early next week: The '90s tour continues. Temperatures remain above average with highs around 90 degrees or warmer.

So if Wednesday morning had you thinking fall was finally knocking on Georgia's door, don't pull out the sweaters just yet. Summer apparently found the spare key.