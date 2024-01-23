Crews battle Jackson County house fire
article
HOSCHTON, Ga. - West Jackson fire officials battled a house fire on Boone Road Monday afternoon.
A large, dark plume of smoke could be seen above the home in Hoschton. Several other Jackson County emergency crews stopped by to help out.
At least one person was reported injured. There has been no word on their current condition.
It's not clear what led to the fire, but officials are continuing their investigation.
Image 1 of 2
▼
Emergency officials battled a house fire on Boone Road in Jackson County on Jan. 22, 2024.