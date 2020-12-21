Ivanka Trump stumps for Loeffler, Perdue in Milton

President Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, was in Milton on Monday to campaign for Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

The early vote rally drew in a large crowd in front of the Olde Blind Dog Irish Pub.

"My job right now and Kelly's job is to make darn sure that we do not give up these two seats in Georgia to Chuck Schumer," said Sen. David Perdue.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Perdue and Loeffler are hoping to keep their Senate seats come January 5, and they're getting big-name support from fellow Republicans.

Advertisement

"We need David and Kelly in Washington to protect all that America stands for," Ivanka Trump said during Monday’s rally.

GET MORE 2020 YOU DECIDE COVERAGE

The first daughter was supposed to join Perdue and Loeffler in Suwanee and Monroe, but those rallies were postponed. That's because the two senators traveled back to Washington D.C. to vote on a COVID-19 relief package.

"American patriotism is alive and well in Georgia, and Georgia will keep freedom alive in America," said Trump.

Republicans emphasized the high stakes in the runoff election which includes control of the U.S. Senate.

"The future of the country is on the line. That's why we're going to hold the line. Say it with me, 'Hold the line,'" said Loeffler.

Trump also touted accomplishments under President Donald Trump's administration. She also emphasized that Perdue and Loeffler will continue fighting for her father.

"While Democrats are focused on making Americans dependent on Washington, David and Kelly are focused on liberating each individual and freeing them to thrive," said Trump.

This visit comes just days after Vice President Mike Pence campaigned for Perdue and Loeffler in Georgia. It also comes ahead of another visit from President Trump on January 4.

The message to Perdue and Loeffler supporters is to get out and vote early.

"Let's make this an election that America remembers forever, an election where Georgia Republicans vote early and in record numbers," said Trump.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.