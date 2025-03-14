It’s easy being green at Atlanta’s famous St. Patrick’s Parade

The Brief The 141st running of the Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade is happening on Saturday, March 15 in Midtown. The parade steps off near Colony Square (at 15th Street) and continues down Peachtree Street to 5th Street. Organizers say spectators should plan to arrive no later than 11 a.m. to snag a solid viewing spot along Peachtree Street.



The so-called "City in the Forest" will look even greener this weekend, as the 141st running of the Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade takes over Midtown on Saturday.

This year’s parade steps off at noon, leaving from near Colony Square (at 15th Street) and traveling down Peachtree Street to 5th Street. Organizers say spectators should plan to arrive no later than 11 a.m. to snag a solid viewing spot along Peachtree Street, and you already know what they’ve got to say about getting to and from the event: use MARTA if possible.

If you’re reading this article, chances are you already know a thing or two about the Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade; after all, it’s one of the oldest in the country. The parade was started by the city’s Hibernian Benevolent Society in 1858, and today is operated under the Irish Network Atlanta, an organization launched in 2016 to connect Metro Atlanta individuals and groups with ties to Ireland.

And not only is the parade Atlanta’s longest-running event — it’s also one of the biggest. According to the parade’s official website, it regularly features more than 2300 participants total (including nearly 750 musicians and dancers) and a hundred parade units.

For more information on Saturday’s parade — including a map of the route — click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting the celebration started a little bit early!