It’s a boy! Indianapolis Zoo welcomes adorable baby giraffe

The Indianapolis Zoo welcomed a new giraffe calf to its herd this week.

The calf, a male, was born to first-time mother Kita following a 14-month pregnancy.

"The calf weighed 137 pounds and stood about 6 feet tall at birth. He is already growing and will be several feet taller before his first birthday," the zoo wrote on its website.

While the baby doesn’t yet have a name, the zoo says he and mom are both doing great. They'll remain indoors with the rest of our herd this winter.

Zookeepers said the calf is curious, following close behind mom and nursing well. Other members of the giraffe herd have shown interest in interacting with the newborn, even licking the calf through the stall fence.

The new family is expected to make its public debut in spring.