Police: 12-year-old DeKalb County girl goes missing after not getting on school bus

DeKalb County police are asking the public for help finding a missing 12-year-old.

Investigators say 12-year-old Itreasher was last seen on Mulberry Lane in Lithonia after not getting on her school bus.

The missing girl is described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of 180 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Itreasher was last known to be wearing a red and white hoodie, black leggings, and Air Force Ones.

If you have seen the missing girl or have any knowledge of where she could be, call the DeKalb County Police Department's Special Victim's Unit at 770-724-7710.