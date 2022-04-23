Deputies recover items stolen from car at Dawsonville outlet mall

article

A traffic stop Saturday afternoon led to the recovery of several stolen items.

According to the Cumming Police Department, the Dawson County Sheriff's Office notified other law enforcement agencies that multiple items had been stolen from a vehicle at an outlet mall.

Around 4:24 an officer located a vehicle on Highway 400 which matched the description given by deputies. The car was traveling in the southbound lanes near exit 15, officials confirmed.

Officers then searched the vehicle during a traffic stop. Authorities found ‘specific Items’ inside the vehicle connecting the drive and passenger to the crime.

The driver and passenger were arrested and turned over to the Dawson County Sheriff's Office.