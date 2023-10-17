Tired of itchy, dry skin every winter? A dermatologist shares some tips to regain moisture

As we head from fall into winter, Dr. Melissa Babcock of Babcock Dermatology usually sees a jump in patients with itchy and uncomfortable skin.

"When it gets colder out, the forced heat comes on, the humidity drops in our houses, and our skin becomes very dry," she said. "Therefore, it becomes cracked and brashy."

So, how can you protect your skin this winter?

The first step, Dr. Babcock says, is to switch from a lotion to a cream moisturizer.

"A lot of people love the feel of a lotion, but, as a dermatologist, I really dislike lotions for the body. Lotions are essentially a cream or a Vaseline base with a lot of water added to it. And, when water is placed on your skin, and it evaporates, it pulls more water out," she said. "It's kind of like a riverbed that dries up and then the base is cracked. That's how the skin acts."

A heavier, more emollient cream will help seal in moisture.

But, don't forget to check the ingredient label.

"Cream [companies] will put in, in some cases, a molecule called ceramides," Dr. Babcock explained. "And, ceramides are a moisturizing molecule that we lose as we age and also with certain skin conditions like eczema. So, if you can find a great cream that also has ceramides put in, you're going to get a great moisturizing product that actually feels good on the skin that you can tolerate."

Next, Babcock says, try to find a less drying soap.

"There are some soaps that are, I would consider, much more harsh, because there's more detergent in them and they're marketed that way," she said. "They're heavily fragranced, and those can be really hard on the skin because the fragrances can be an irritation and an allergen as well. But, that type of soap in general will strip too much oil from the skin."

Look for fragrance-free products designed to be gentler to your skin.

"You want soaps that are considered moisturizing," Dr. Babcock said. "They may have that on the label. Sometimes, certain body washes will be better for sensitive skin."