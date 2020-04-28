It just got easier in Georgia for new drivers to get a license... for now

We all remember how nervous we were taking our driving test. But as of right now, teens getting a license in Georgia don't have to worry about that.

Under Governor Kemp's latest executive order, teens still have to fulfill all driving requirements, but the behind the wheel road test has been suspended. While the Department of Driver Services practices social distancing during this pandemic, it's impossible for an employee to conduct a road test in the same vehicle with an applicant and still keep their distance.

"During these unprecedented times, the Department of Driver Services is trying to make it as easy as a process for people to get their license and to lessen the burden on people right now," says Stormi Kenney who owns Kennesaw Driving School.

Kennesaw Driving School discusses Gov. Kemp's decision to omit the road test to obtain a Georgia driver's license during the coronavirus pandemic. (FOX 5)

Kenney has been working with new drivers for 25 years. She says while there is no road test, new drivers must still meet all other requirements, including 40 hours of supervised driving.

"I'm hoping most parents won't just sign off on those 40 hours, I'm hoping most will take the time and drive with their kids before they let them obtain their driver's license," said Kenney.

Ultimately this means it's up to parents to decide if their child is ready to get behind the wheel.

"I think it would be beneficial to have an unbiased set of eyes on my driver I think I might be quick to let her get her license not knowing if she knows all the laws," said Lynn Ridenour, the parent of a teen.

Kendra Woodard has been teaching her daughter Abryanna the rules of the road and is confident in her driving.

"I'm good with them dropping the road test piece so she can get out there and drive," said Kendra Woodard.

Abryanna is ecstatic she won't have to take a road test. She admits she was nervous.

"Mostly about the parking, the driving isn't as worrisome, but the parking. I think that's what everybody worries about," said Abryanna.

Abryanna and others may not even have to go to a DDS office to get their license. By the end of the week, teens who have a permit and have completed all the other requirements should be able to exchange their permit for a license online.

The current executive order expires in mid-May.