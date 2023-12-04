Georgia lawmakers introduce resolution expressing solidarity with Israel
ATLANTA - Georgia lawmakers expressed solidarity with Israel and the Jewish community on Monday as the House passed a supportive resolution.
Several representatives spoke out against the resolution that also expressed opposition to Hamas.
They questioned the timing, saying the resolution fell outside the scope of what could be taken up during a special session.
Critics called it an oversimplification of the issue that didn't acknowledge the thousands of Jewish and Palestinian lives that have been lost.